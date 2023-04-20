According to reports, the politician Ragahv Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra are getting married in October.

Rumours of their romance started to spread when the two were repeatedly seen together in public. Pari was photographed yesterday showing off a silver band on her ring finger by photographers. The images led admirers to question if the pair had an engagement ceremony.

The actress was seen by the media earlier today outside designer Manish Malhotra’s home, feeding the rumours of her impending marriage. The couple is engaged, and the sources have learned that their wedding is scheduled for October.

One of the anonymous sources says Parineeti and Raghav’s roka is done. Due to the fact that it was an event for the family, they are both quite happy. The likelihood of the couple getting married this year by the end of October is high. Raghav and Parineeti are not in a rush because they have work obligations to attend to before the wedding festivities begin.

According to rumours, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti’s cousin, will attend the Jio MAMI Film Festival in India from October 27 to November 5. Therefore, Parineeti’s wedding will take place when her sister is present.

Everyone is waiting for the release of the wedding’s official announcement in the near future.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra will star opposite Diljjit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Imtiaz Ali, a director, is helming the picture.