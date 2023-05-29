New Delhi: 75 people have been killed so far in the riots that have been going on for two weeks in the Indian state of Manipur.

According to Indian media, 75 people have been killed so far as a result of clashes and firing between security forces and various groups in the ongoing riots in Manipur.

Curfew is in force in various areas of Manipur while the shutdown of internet and mobile services has been extended till May 31. Authorities have been ordered to shoot rioters on sight.

Manipur Chief Minister Biran Singh says that more than 40 terrorists have been killed so far in the crackdown by the forces, while two police personnel also lost their lives during the last two days.

According to the Chief Minister, the terrorists are using M16, AK 47, and sniper guns against the civilians and they have also set several villages on fire. Strict action has been taken against the rioters with the help of the army and other forces have also been taken. So far 40 terrorists have been confirmed killed by the forces.