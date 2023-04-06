Rabia Kulsoom, a celebrated television performer in Pakistan who is best known for her roles in blockbuster shows, has explained why she removed the contentious dance video starring her and co-star Hania Aamir from her Instagram account.

Rabia Kulsoom spoke candidly about the recording and the backlash it received during a recent podcast. “Our dance film has received a lot of attention, and it has become a major issue. I’m not precisely sure why, but I believe the religious overtones contributed to some of the controversy, she added.

Such things could become too dangerous, she continued, so her company purposefully took it down from its Instagram profiles.

Rabia Kulsoom stressed the significance of avoiding offending people’s religious sensibilities. She said, “There was no Qawwali in the video, but since people didn’t like it, we accepted that.

The actress also discussed tolerance and patience, agreeing with the podcast presenter that it is important for people to be more open to other people’s ideas and points of view.

If Rabia Kulsoom and Hania Aamir are planning to work together on a project soon, it would be interesting to hear from their fans.