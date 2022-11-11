On November 8, after Mohsin Abbas Haider was also invited to join them, anchor Rabia Anum left Nida Yasir’s morning programme in support of domestic violence victims. Videos of the actual occurrence went viral online, inspiring many admirers and positive celebrity comments on her prompt action.

Many people criticised her response in addition to the admiration, though. VJ Mathira spoke in favour of giving people another chance and recommended that Anum should have quit “gracefully.” Actress Mishi Khan referred to Anum’s behaviour as a “cringe move” and said it demonstrated her “poor manners.”Anum has at last offered some advice on Twitter in response to the continuous comments.

The host emphasised that she only contributed a “small bit” to “breaking the loop” of the media continuing to support actors despite allegations of abuse. She also hoped that “wife beaters and harassers” would not be given additional opportunities to appear as “heroes” on stage, particularly “those who never apologised for what they did.”

Did my little bit to stop the cycle of ifs and buts, let’s hope harassers and wife beaters are never given the chance to be heroes once more, those who never apologised for what they did while the victims are still fighting to get back on their feet mentally, physically, and financially.

In a subsequent tweet, Anum turned her attention for the “wonderful” support she has received from “all around the world.”She went on to say that many people are coming to her with tales of “abusive childhoods and marriages,” giving some indication of the benefit of what she was doing.

“It’s amazing to receive the love and gratitude from people all over the world. Both men and women have sent me their own accounts of violent homes and marriages. I started crying while reading this.” said she.