Abu Dhabi: Quetta Gladiators batsman Faf du Plessis will not take further part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six, the franchise announced today.

The 36-year-old had a nasty collision while fielding during Gladiators’ clash against Peshawar Zalmi last Saturday. The star batter will fly back to South Africa tonight.

Du Plessis collided with team-mate Mohammad Hasnain. he suffered some memory loss after sustaining a concussion Hasnain while trying to save a boundary.

He lay prone on the ground while the Gladiators’ physio attended him before he got up and was taken to hospital.

“Thank you everyone for all the messages of support,” du Plessis tweeted on Sunday.

“I’m back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon.”