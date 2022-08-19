QUETTA: The Balochistan Public Private Partnership (BPPP) Board determined on Thursday that fifteen development projects, including one with a green bus routes for Quetta, will be launched under the communities (PPP) approach in the province.

Balochistan’s Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, approved the Balochistan Public Private Partnership Act at the first meeting of the BPPP Board. During the meeting, the Authority Rules 2022 were also approved.

15 development projects will be launched initially using the PPP model. In addition to the bus service for the province, other initiatives include the establishment of the Bridge Special Economic Zone, a 100 MW solar park in Hub, and a 7 million gallon per day desalination plant in Gwadar.

The establishment and operation of the Bostan Special Economic Zone are among the 15 suggested projects, according to the managing director of the BPPP Unit, Dr. Noor Muhammad, and they would be carried out first under the PPP model together with some other projects.Dr. Muhammad claimed that the BPPP Act’s passage was a prerogative of the current administration.

“PPP is promoting the relationship between the public and private sectors around the world, and efforts will be taken in this area soon,