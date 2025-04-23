Lahore: Quetta Gladiators have decided to conduct a bowling action test of spinner Usman Tariq. According to sources, Usman Tariq’s action will be conducted by an ICC-approved lab, Usman Tariq’s bowling action is likely to be conducted by the LUMS Biomechanics Lab in the next few days.

Sources said that Quetta Gladiators management wants to keep Usman Tariq in the squad until the bowling action is cleared, Quetta Gladiators management does not want to put the spinner’s cricket career at risk.

According to sources, Usman Tariq is currently working on his bowling action with the coaching staff in the nets, the off-spinner’s bowling action was declared suspicious during the match against Lahore Qalandars on April 14.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown reported Usman Tariq’s action, according to the rules, Usman Tariq is allowed to bowl more in the tournament.

If the bowling action is reported again, the spinner will be banned from bowling. Usman Tariq’s bowling action was also declared suspicious in PSL 9.