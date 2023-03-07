At least six members of a family were murdered in an explosion caused by a gas leak in the Sarki Kalan neighbourhood of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan.

Five people were murdered and four others, including a toddler, were injured when the top of the house fell as a result of the explosion, according to rescue officials. One person died from burn injuries.

The deceased belonged to the same family while those injured in the unfortunate tragedy have been taken to a neighbouring hospital for medical treatment.