Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas, released a new video of destroying Israeli tanks in Gaza.

Israeli forces continue to violate international law and human rights in Gaza, targeting civilians and medical facilities.

However, the Israeli army is also facing stiff resistance from Al-Qassam Brigades.

Al-Qassam Brigades has released a new video of attacks on the Israeli army in which Al-Qassam fighters can be seen attacking Israeli tanks and soldiers.

According to the Palestinian media, in the video, the Israeli tanks were hit by rockets very close, after the attack, the Israeli tanks caught fire.

It should be noted that brutal attacks by the Israeli army are continuing in Gaza. Since October 7, 86 media workers, including 10 female journalists, have been martyred in Israel’s attacks.

More than 200 Palestinians were martyred in the attacks in the last 24 hours.

Gaza: 86 media workers including 10 women journalists were martyred in Israeli attacks

Since October 7, more than 18,200 Palestinians have been martyred and 50,000 have been injured.

The Israeli army also bombarded hospitals in northern Gaza and Khan Yunis today, again ordering residents of northern Gaza to evacuate.