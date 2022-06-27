Fabio Quartararo, who is currently leading the championship, is furious with the MotoGP officials for penalizing him for a number of laps after colliding with Aleix Espargaro at the Dutch Grand Prix.

On the fifth lap of Sunday’s race in Assen, the Yamaha rider crashed while attempting to pass Aprilia’s Espargaro.

The collision knocked Espargaro into the gravel and dropped him from second to 15th; when he tried to recover, he lost 8.5 seconds before eventually finishing fourth.

The stewards opened an investigation into the event, and as a result, he received a lengthy lap penalty for the British Grand Prix in August.

It was a penalty that received widespread criticism on social media, and Quartararo used Instagram to voice his annoyance at the stewards’ inconsistent behavior this season.

Quartararo said, “Well… a long lap until the next race.”

Now you can’t strive to pass them since they believe you have too much ambition.

“Some cyclists have made ‘racing incidents’ since the beginning of the year, but apparently mine was too risky.

“I want to congratulate the stewards for their fantastic work.

The following time, I won’t attempt any overtakes in an effort to avoid receiving a penalty.

Massimo Meregalli, the head of Yamaha, said that he thought Quartararo’s punishment was severe, adding, “We entered the race hoping to be able to put in a decent performance.

In any case, we were well-prepared for this race, but this was a competition.

“We consider Fabio’s first crash to be a racing incident, and we think that Race Direction’s decision to sanction him for the following race is harsh given that he didn’t bring anyone down with him and Aleix still scored points. It also doesn’t fit with other racing incidents we’ve seen in previous GPs that went unpunished.

We will use this break to process this Grand Prix and return prepared to compete in Silverstone in one month.