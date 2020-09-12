Quaid’s vision of a vibrant, peaceful, prosperous Pakistan remains our goal: COAS

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah s vision of a vibrant, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan remains our goal. According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), he said, “Under his leadership, #Pakistan emerged as a separate sovereign state.” The COAS remarked, “Together we shall achieve this, InshaAllah.” The 72nd death anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed on Friday

