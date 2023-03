ISLAMABAD: Quaid-e-Azam University has dismissed 79 students who were involved in a conflict between student organisations.

The degrees of 79 students have also been revoked, according to the registrar of Quaid-e-Azam University.

The students are being punished, according to the registrar, for interfering with academic proceedings and breaking rules.

Quaid-i-Azam University was shut down earlier last week as a result of a disagreement between language associations.