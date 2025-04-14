Islamabad: Law Minister Nazir Tarar has said that Quaid-e-Azam has given a policy on Israel and the government is following the same policy.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that a new history of oppression has been created in Palestine, innocent Palestinians have fallen victim to Zionist oppression, more than 65,000 people have been martyred and more than one hundred thousand people have been seriously injured, neither children, women nor the elderly are safe in this war.

He said that the Prime Minister expressed his blunt views on this issue, the Prime Minister strongly condemned Israeli atrocities at all forums, the Palestinian people need the help of the world community.

The Law Minister said that the issues of Gaza and Kashmir should be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations, the policy and position of our country regarding the issue of Palestine is blunt and clear, the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam, has given his national policy regarding Israel, and the government stands on the national policy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Azam Nazir Tarar said that the government has had the same stance on the Gaza issue from the beginning. We still believe that even today, wherever people around the world are engaged in the struggle for their right to self-determination, you can silence their voice with dialogue, but you cannot suppress their voice with gunpowder, whether it is Palestine or Kashmir.