Chairman PTI’s participation in the election is still doubtful, Naveed Malik

Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in the Sachi Baat programme

On the return of Nawaz Sharif, there was a grand rally organized by Maryam Nawaz

Surprisingly, no meeting was held after that, Quaid-e-Azam had given the slogan of work and work It would have been good for Nawaz Sharif’s reception if the continuity had continued, said Stability Pakistan Party is still new, it will take time,

Bilawal Bhutto is currently moving forward with positive politics,

As much as Bilawal Bhutto is talking positively, action is needed now,

We are delivering the message of Quaid-e-Azam in our newspapers and channel

If the elections are not held on time or if they are disputed, many problems will arise,

I don’t think there will be a judicial commission on the cipher issue,

Bilawal Bhutto may demand a judicial commission on the cipher issue,

Political leaders should sit together for the sake of the country,

when political leaders give someone a chance to interfere, who should they care about?

If a party had a complaint about a level playing field, it could approach the court,

There are no complications for any candidate, there is no obstacle in the way of the election, and There is no restriction on anyone not being able to participate in the election

No party has a clear majority yet, If a party will form a government, it can form it with the help of an alliance

If there is uncertainty in the country, who in the world will believe

Any person, including lawyers, has the freedom to contest elections

Lawyers also know how to contest elections and know how to protect their right

Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s popularity has declined after the May 9 incidents,

Lawyers have every right to contest elections, it is up to the people whom they choose,

Taking election symbols from someone does not end parties

Many parties have gone through such a tough situation, President High Court Bar

After going through a tough situation, the parties become strong

We are hopeful for judicial reforms, but the heart is also heartbroken

Lawyers have sacrificed their lives for judicial reforms, All our hopes were not fulfilled

Now we don’t have these expectations from any candidate

We should not expect that all will be right and rivers of milk will flow