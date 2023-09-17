Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, took the oath of office as the 29th Chief Justice of Pakistan.

To participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, all the judges of the Supreme Court reached the President’s House together, where the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, administered the oath of office to Justice Qazi Faiz Isa.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa’s swearing-in ceremony was attended by caretaker prime minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, four provincial governors, army chief General Asim Munir, and federal ministers and lawyers.

Qazi Faiz Isa was sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on 5 September 2014. Despite being the senior-most judge after a presidential reference in 2019, he has not been added to the bench in any constitutional case for three years.

Born on October 26, 1959, in Quetta, Justice Qazi Faizisai’s father was the late Qazi Muhammad Isa of Pashin, a leading leader of the movement for the establishment of Pakistan and a close associate of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

After completing his primary education in Quetta, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa completed his A and O Levels from Karachi Grammar School in Karachi and then moved to London to pursue his higher education in law where he completed his Bar Professional Examination from the Inns of Court School of Law.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa was appointed to the Balochistan High Court on January 30, 1985 and became an Advocate Supreme Court in March 1998. After the declaration of emergency in the country on November 3, 2007, he decided not to appear before the judges who violated their oath. shall be.

At the same time, after the decision of November 3 was annulled by the Supreme Court, the judges of the Balochistan High Court resigned, and on August 5, 2009, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa was directly appointed as the judge of the Balochistan High Court.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa was involved in the field of advocacy for 27 years before being appointed as a judge in the Balochistan High Court and Supreme Court. He also looked at international arbitration.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa in the Supreme Court on the issue of 184 powers of three and the legislation made by the government on the issue of the formation of benches, Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial’s non-implementation of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, and the order of prohibition. But as a protest, they have not heard any case for the last five months and have been busy in chamber work.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa’s tenure as Chief Justice of Pakistan will be very short, retiring on October 25, 2024.