Qatar defeated Pakistan in a thrilling match in the quarter finals of volleyball at the ongoing Asian Games in China.

World No. 51 Pakistan faced World No. 17 Qatar in the Asian Games volleyball quarterfinals.

Pakistan played a brilliant game against Qatar from the first set. Pakistan led by 5 points at one point in the first set but Qatar came back from a deficit of 15-20 and then 22-24 to win the first set.

In the second set as well, Pakistan took the lead of double points five times but could not maintain it. In the third set, Pakistan dominated Qatar from the beginning and made the match 1-2, but in the fourth set, Qatar did not give any chance to Pakistan and won 1-3.

The scores of Qatar’s win against Pakistan were 24-26, 19-25, 23-25 and 18-25. After the defeat in the quarter finals, Pakistan team will now face India on Tuesday for the fifth position.