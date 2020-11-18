ISLAMABAD: Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

During the meeting maters of mutual & professional interest and regional security situation were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.

The visiting dignitary appreciated contributions of Pakistan Army for regional peace & security and role in training of Qatar’s Armed Forces.=DNA