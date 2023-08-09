Every Pakistani has experienced the terrorism threat in some way. Tens of thousands have been murdered and injured in extremist attacks over the years. It is regrettable that a fresh wave of terrorism has swept the nation, with an increase in terrorist assaults nationwide. It is also true that the rise in terrorism began shortly after Kabul fell in August 2021. The previous Imran Khan-led administration had been forewarned of this by security experts in Pakistan, who also reminded the former prime minister that the Afghan Taliban do not uphold any international treaties and are not a reliable source of stability in the area. Security experts had previously cautioned that, despite the Pakistani government’s possible desireCurrently, COAS Gen. Asim Munir has publicly and clearly denounced the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, claiming that doing so is detrimental to regional peace and stability and a break from the Doha peace accord. During a visit to the Martyrs’ Memorial at Bala Hisar Fort in Peshawar on Monday, the army chief met with tribal elders from the newly combined districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also rejected the idea of engaging in dialogue with terrorists, saying that any such talks would only be held with the Afghan interim government in Kabul. Experts have long warned that the Afghan government must take measures to prevent cross-border terrorist attacks from being carried out from Afghan soil. The speed with which the TTP and its affiliated groups have been successfully conducting terrorist attacks across the country, from major cities to more remote areas, is testament to this. The army chief has also stated that Pakistan is concerned about these safe havens being provided to outlawed groups on Afghan territory. The army chief’s Monday remarks are consistent with the military’s decision not to pursue a strategy of appeasing terrorists. The army’s senior brass had previously pledged to hunt down terrorists using a “whole-of-the-system” strategy to eliminate the elements that encourage terrorism, extremism, and Additionally, the Foreign Office just acknowledged that Afghan militants were responsible for the attack in Zhob last month. It is crucial to pressure the Afghan government to treat this issue seriously. It has been extremely distressing that Kabul has been trying to play the victim while blatantly providing the TTP with safe havens on Afghan land and turning a blind eye to their cross-border terrorist actions, despite the restraint displayed by the Pakistani government and warnings to the Afghan Taliban. In addition to making sure Nacta receives the respect and authority it merits, we must undermine the dividing mindset promoted by terrorist organisations. More terror must be tolerated in a nation that has bravely fought against terrorism and lost more than 80,000 people. Government, security organisations, and individuals must now work closely together to address this threat head-on. On its side of the border, Pakistan can make progress by addressing the root causes, enhancing security measures, promoting national unity, and enlisting international cooperation, but terrorism will still be a threat unless the Afghan Taliban cut off the TTP’s air supply on Afghan territory.

Experts consider the army chief’s meeting with tribal elders and other significant figures from the former Fata to be a positive step since it encourages and reassures the residents of terror-affected areas that the security system is in place.