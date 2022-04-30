<!-- wp:image {"width":1048,"height":629} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/04\/626cd04d1d474.jpg" alt="Russia\u2019s finance ministry said on Friday it had completed payments on two dollar-denominated bonds.\u2014AP\/File" width="1048" height="629"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>MOSCOW: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Russian President Vladimir Putin<\/a> is discussing the idea of pegging the rouble to gold and other goods, the Kremlin said on Friday, a move that if approved would directly link Russia\u2019s currency to bullion for the first time in more than a century.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Meanwhile, Russia\u2019s finance ministry said on Friday it had completed payments on two dollar-denominated bonds amid mounting fears that the sanctions-hit country may be forced to default on its foreign debt.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The ministry said in a statement it had made c<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">oupon payments totalling some $650<\/a> million on two bonds maturing in 2022 and 2042 \u201cin the currency of issue of the eurobonds \u2014 US dollars\u201d. In early April, Moscow had attempted to make payments on these bonds in rubles after the United States barred Russia from making debt payments using dollars held by American banks in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A powerful Russian security official said this week linking the rouble to bullion could give <a class="rank-math-link" href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/">Russia more \u201csovereignty\u201d<\/a> over its financial system, which has been battered by Western sanctions since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Asked about the idea on a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said \u201cthis question is being discussed with Putin\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>However, the governor of Russia\u2019s central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, told reporters the idea was \u201cnot being discussed in any way\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Russia produces around 10 per cent of the gold mined globally each year and is a major producer of oil, gas, metals and grains.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In what some saw as an attempt to link the rouble with gold, Russia\u2019s central bank said in March it would buy gold at a fixed price of 5,000 roubles a gram until June 30. But two weeks later, after the rouble had strengthened sharply, it backtracked and said it would buy at negotiated prices.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Many currencies have in the past been pegged to gold or silver. Russia adopted the gold standard in 1897 but, like many countries, abandoned it during the First World War as governments printed money to finance the conflict.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->