TASHKENT: Russian President Vladimir Putin stated his willingness to deliver gas to Pakistan during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday outside of the Shangai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference in Samarkand.

According to the Russian state-owned news agency RIA, during the discussion, Putin stated that pipeline gas deliveries to Pakistan were feasible and that some of the required equipment was already in place.

PM Shehbaz traveled to Samarkand earlier in the day at the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is hosting the meeting of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The premier also spoke with Uzbekistan’s president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, about matters of mutual interest, according to the state-run.

Shanghai Spirit

Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to the “Shanghai Spirit,” the prime minister tweeted before departing.

“As unstable and unpredictable forces are on the rise internationally, the SCO needs to strengthen coordination in multilateral matters and firmly preserve true multilateralism,” said Khaled Akram, executive director of the Pakistani Centre for Global and Strategic Studies.

Akram said that the summit “will achieve a series of major consensus and conclusions with the combined efforts of all countries, and give new momentum and direction to the SCO to achieve and bigger growth goals.”

