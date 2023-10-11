In a recent statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced his deep concern over the dramatic increase in civilian casualties during the ongoing conflict between Hamas and the Israeli military in the Israel-Gaza region. Putin also took this opportunity to critique the United States’ Middle East policy, arguing that it had failed to address the needs and aspirations of the Palestinians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised alarms about the significant rise in civilian casualties in the Israel-Gaza conflict. As the conflict rages on, he expressed his concerns during a phone call with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Kremlin issued a statement emphasizing their discussion’s focus on the deteriorating situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone and the alarming increase in civilian casualties.

Both leaders reiterated the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of negotiation processes. Erdogan also expressed his regret over attacks on civilian installations, stating that Turkey does not endorse such actions.

Putin went further to criticize the United States’ approach to the Middle East, attributing the recent surge in violence to American policy decisions. He stressed the necessity of a Palestinian state, labelling it as “necessary.” He argued that the current situation highlights the failure of U.S. policy in the Middle East. Putin claimed that the United States aimed to monopolize peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians and had not adequately sought compromises acceptable to both parties. Instead, the U.S. had been pushing its own solutions, disregarding Palestinian interests, including their aspiration for an independent state.

Notably, Putin made no reference to Russia’s role in the Middle East peace process, although Russia, along with the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union, has been part of the “Quartet” since 2002. This group of powers has been responsible for mediating Israeli-Palestinian peace talks. Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed that the Kremlin has been in contact with both sides in the Israel-Gaza conflict and is actively working to play a role in resolving the crisis. However, the specifics of how this will be achieved remain undisclosed.

In the wake of the recent crisis, Russia has striven to maintain a balanced and impartial stance, underscoring its relations with both Israelis and Palestinians. Russia has long-established ties with the Palestinians, including Hamas, while also sharing common interests with Israel. Many Israelis are former Russian citizens. Peskov also expressed deep concern about the current violence, highlighting its potential to escalate and spread beyond the Arab-Israeli conflict zone.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also indicated its readiness to facilitate a settlement between Israel and the Palestinians by coordinating with regional players. Maria Zakharova, the ministry spokeswoman, stated that Russia is closely engaging with key regional stakeholders, highlighting their indispensable role in stabilizing the situation and creating conditions for direct Palestinian-Israeli dialogue.

