KYIV/DONETSK: Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what could be the start of the war in Europe over Russia’s demands for an end to NATO’s eastward expansion.

Shortly after Putin spoke, a Reuters witness heard the sound of what appeared to be explosions in the distance from the capital, Kyiv.

Explosions also rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk and civilian aircraft were warned away as the United States said a major attack by Russia on its neighbor was imminent.

In comments reported by Russian media, Putin said he had authorized a special military operation in breakaway areas of eastern Ukraine, and clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces were only a matter of time.

Hours after pro-Russian separatists issued a plea to Moscow for help to stop alleged Ukrainian aggression – claims the United States dismissed as Russian propaganda – Putin said he had ordered Russian forces to protect the people and demanded Ukrainian forces lay down their arms.

He repeated his position that NATO expansion to include Ukraine was unacceptable.

At the U.N. Security Council, the United States said shortly before Putin’s announcement that an invasion was imminent.

“We are here tonight because we believe, along with Ukraine, that a full-scale, further invasion into Ukraine by Russia is imminent,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told an emergency meeting.

“Tonight we’re seeing the Russians close airspace, move troops into Donbas and move forces into combat-ready positions. This is a perilous moment.”

Ukraine restricted civilian flights in its airspace due to “potential hazard”, hours after a conflict zone monitor warned airlines should stop overflights over the risk of an unintended shootdown or cyber attack.

An El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Toronto and a LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Kyiv turned out of Ukraine’s airspace around the time notice was issued, according to flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.

Russia also partially closed its airspace in the Rostov flight information region to the east of its border with Ukraine “in order to provide safety” for civil aviation flights, according to its notice to airmen.

Convoys of military equipment including nine tanks were seen moving towards Donetsk earlier on Wednesday from the direction of the Russian border, a Reuters witness reported.

Shelling has intensified since Russian President Vladimir Putin this week recognized two separatist regions as independent and ordered the deployment of what he called peacekeepers, a move the West calls the start of an invasion.

The U.N. Security Council met to discuss the stand-off on Wednesday night, in the 15-member body’s second late night meeting on the crisis this week.

A draft resolution calling out Moscow over its actions toward its neighbor is doomed to fail due to Russia’s veto power, however, a Security Council diplomat said it would put Russia on notice that it is “not in compliance with international law.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke separately with her counterparts from Britain and Canada, while G7 leaders are also due to talk on Thursday.

Moscow has long denied that it has plans to invade despite massing tens of thousands of troops near its neighbour.