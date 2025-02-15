PESHAWAR: A meeting of political and religious leaders led by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to hold meaningful and fruitful talks with Afghanistan and announced that a jirga would be formed for this purpose, which would play an effective role in establishing peace in the border areas.

An important consultative meeting was held in Peshawar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, in which leaders of the Milli Yakjehti Council Pakistan and the Muttahida Ulema Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated. The meeting discussed the current situation in the country in detail and emphasized the need for national unity and solidarity.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said regarding the sectarian conflict in the Kurram region that it is not actually a problem of sectarianism, but some elements are spoiling the situation for their own interests. However, as a result of the efforts of the provincial government, the situation there is improving.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that by ensuring the rule of law and the rule of law in the country, we can move forward on the path of development. He also stressed the need to raise an effective voice against human rights violations.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the country is currently facing serious challenges and in such a situation, the unity of all political and religious leadership is a welcome step. He said that this consultative council will provide the basis for a broader national unity to solve national problems.

The Chief Minister said on the occasion that the solution to the current problems lies in upholding Islamic teachings and moral values. He stressed that despite all political differences, everyone must unite on matters of national interest.

Discussing the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Chief Minister said that the province is grappling with several challenges and external conspiracies are also involved in it. He termed sectarianism, linguistics and regionalism as the root of the problems and said that joint steps will have to be taken to deal with these elements.

Expressing his determination to implement the decisions taken in the meeting, the Chief Minister said that as the Chief Minister, a political activist and a Pakistani citizen, he would ensure all possible steps to implement these suggestions.