LAHORE: Even though it was quite chilly in several areas of the province, especially in Lahore, all educational institutions in Punjab resumed classes on Monday following the holiday break.

Murad Raas, the minister of education for Punjab, denied the fabricated report about the lengthening of the winter break on Sunday night. He announced on Twitter that tomorrow is the start of classes. Everything else is FAKE NEWS. Recognize this. “Welcome back.”

Schools are open tomorrow. All the rest are FAKE NEWS. Believe this. Welcome back. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 8, 2023

Due to the ongoing winter break, parents and educators earlier asked a vacation extension. The minister refused the request, claiming that we used to attend school in the same climate and never complained. What’s wrong with the current generation?

Why do parents, teachers, and students demand more winter vacations? The weather was the same when we went to school and we never complained.

Nobody wants to accomplish anything these days—what is wrong with this generation? In a tweet, he had stated, “Specially study.

On Monday, as the temperature dipped to 7 °C in the morning, school pupils in the Punjabi capital arrived to their destinations in thick fog.

In Sindh and the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all private and public educational institutions reopened last week.