LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the Punjab government would extend all possible cooperation to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in the industry and trade sector.

He was talking to a delegation led by Advisor to Chief Minister KPK on Industries and Commerce Abdul Kareem Khan which called on him here at the Committee Room of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Tuesday.

Both the sides agreed upon mutual cooperation to enhance partnership and promote local investment. The two sides exchanged views on the steps taken for the promotion of investment and reforms made in their respective provinces.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to CM KPK Abdul Kareem Khan said that the Punjab government has taken excellent steps to increase investment opportunities and to facilitate the business community. We want to benefit from the experience of Punjab and increase our partnership with Punjab in the industry and trade sector.

Assuring the delegation of extending all out cooperation with KP government in the industry and trade sector, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the Punjab government has set up 23 small industrial estates in the province and 13 special economic zones are also being established in Punjab. There are Sahulat and Modal bazar to provide relief to the masses. One modal bazar will be set up in each tehsil on a permanent basis, he added.

The provincial minister said under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme easy loans of Rs.100,000 to Rs.10 million are also being provided for starting new businesses. He said that commercial courts are being set up under Punjab Commercial Courts Ordinance 2021. Ten NOCs have been issued within a year for setting up new cement plants in the province. Billions of rupees of domestic and foreign investment have come to Punjab. He said that the number of students in 403 institutes of TEVTA has been increased from 90 thousand to two lack 33 thousands, he concluded.

Secretary Industry & Commerce Dr. Wasif Khurshid, CEO Punjab Board of Investment & Trade Dr. Erfa Iqbal, MD PISC, CEO TEVTA and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.