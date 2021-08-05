LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced to reduce attendance in government offices and notified to ensure 50 percent presence of staff in all government offices. The decision will be applicable to government offices in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Multan till August 31. The authorities in Punjab took the decision Thursday on the recommendations of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The Punjab government has issued a notification regarding 50 percent attendance of the employees to all the concerned departments.