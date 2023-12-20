Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association, Sindh High Court Bar Association and Punjab Bar Council expressed no confidence in the Chief Election Commissioner and demanded his resignation.

All four times issued separate statements saying that transparent and fair elections cannot be held under the supervision of the current Chief Election Commissioner.

In the declarations, the Bar Councils demanded that the Supreme Court take notice of these discrepancies instead of validating every action of the Commission.

Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association stressed the need for free and transparent elections on time and said that all political parties and independent candidates should get a level playing field.

All three major political parties rejected the demand for the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner

On the other hand, the three major political parties Muslim League-N, Tehreek-e-Insaf, and People’s Party rejected the demand of the Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar to remove Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja from the post of Chief Election Commissioner.

The election process has started in the country, and the Election Commission has started issuing nomination papers

Speaking in the program Capital Talk, Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Barrister Ali Zafar said that the demand for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner is political but not legal, and should not create any crisis on the occasion of elections.

Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Leadership Support: PTI

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Hamid Khan claimed that the Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar leadership are biased and do not represent lawyers properly.

He said that perhaps the purpose of their actions is to postpone the election which PTI is not in favor of.

He further said that it would have been better if the ROs were from the judiciary, but the Supreme Court has taken over the supervision of the entire election process, whoever they are appointing, the biased behavior of the Election Commission is not acceptable.

Hamid Khan said that withdrawing the bat sign from PTI would be a huge abuse and injustice.

Pakistan Bar Council’s clarification on the demand for the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner

In an explanatory statement on the demand for the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner from his post, the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council, Hasan Raza Pasha, has said that the impression that the Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association elections should be postponed is completely wrong. want

Hasan Raza Pasha said that the elections should be held on time but the Supreme Court should take such measures on their transparency that no one could lift a finger.

The Election Commission’s denial

Earlier, the spokesperson of the Election Commission denied the news about any additional seat in the Chief Election Commissioner’s district and said that the Election Commission will not come under pressure or blackmail.

The spokesperson said that the news that any additional seat has been created in the Chief Election Commissioner’s district is false, the Chief Election Commissioner’s native constituency is NA-182 in Sargodha district, and no additional seat has been created there.

According to the spokesperson, the Election Commission shows an inability to create additional seats for any specific person on a personal wish, the same principle was also taken into account in the Hafizabad district.