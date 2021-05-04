LAHORE: Punjab reported as many as 1,600 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections in the province to 308,529.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 111 more people died of the novel coronavirus during this period, pushing the death toll to 8,683.A total of 14,173 samples were tested, out of which 1,600 turned out to positive.

37 people succumbed to the virus in Lahore alone, taking the provincial capital’s death toll to 3,558. The city reported 727 new infections, followed by Faisalabad that reported 127 cases.Rawalpindi recorded 105 cases, Multan 96, Rahim Yar Khan 74, Sargodha 71 and Okara 62.

The novel coronavirus claimed 161 more lives across Pakistan over the previous 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 18,310.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 3,377 new infections emerged when 37,587 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 8.98%, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.