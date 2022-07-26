TOBA TEK SINGH: On Monday, torrential rain continued to pelt portions of Punjab for the third straight day, resulting in six fatalities and 26 injuries in rain-related events in Faisalabad and Bahawalpur.

Two people lost their lives and 20 others were hurt in Faisalabad when a two-story hotel’s structure collapsed close to the General Bus Stand.

According to District Emergency Officer Ehtsham Wahla, 20 individuals were saved when heavy debris was cleared away.

He claimed that two people had already passed away and that 12 others who were badly injured had been taken to the Allied Hospital and district headquarters (DHQ) hospitals for care.

He stated that Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the others who had minor injuries and that 35 rescuers were involved in the operation.Ashfaq Ahmad (42) of Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan, and Imran Nasim (45), of Sakhi Sarwar, Dera Ghazi Khan, were named as the deceased.

In the third incident, the roofing of a single room in Chak 189/RB, Rasoolpur in the Chak Jhumra tehsil of Faisalabad collapsed, injuring two ladies. The women were brought to the Allied Hospital and were later identified as Rani Bibi (age 50) and her daughter Safina Bibi (age 25).

The fourth incidence involving rain was a man being struck by a house wall in Zeenat Town on Sargodha Road. Hayat Khan (45), who was critically hurt in the incident, was sent to the Allied Hospital.At Chak 239/GB in the Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad, a home’s wall fell. A 20-year-old man named Khalid Ameer sustained wounds. He was sent to the Jaranwala Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.