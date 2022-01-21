The official Twitter account of the Punjab Police was hacked recently, a spokesperson for the force confirmed on the micro-blogging platform on Friday.

The hacker posted hundreds of tweets in a matter of hours and changed the user name to “Pʋmp”.

The account has nearly a million followers.

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=Web%20Desk&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1484366367943847936&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.geo.tv%2Flatest%2F394448-punjab-polices-official-twitter-account-hacked&sessionId=87705c196ed923e7ad463510b86010af8cd705ec&siteScreenName=geonews_english&theme=light&widgetsVersion=75b3351%3A1642573356397&width=550px

The spokesperson, on another account, said: “Punjab Police’s official Twitter account @DDPROfficial has been hacked.”

The spokesperson asked social media users to follow the new account “@PunjabPoliceCPO” for future updates till the old handle was restored.