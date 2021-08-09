LAHORE: Punjab government on Monday imposed smart lockdown in selective districts to control the fourth outbreak of coronavirus.

According to details, permission to hold outdoor marriages with 300 guests and implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs) has been allowed.

All the indoor events including religious and cultural have been banned.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 53 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,071,620. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 23,918.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,040 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 11,201 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,215 in Sindh, 4,556 in KP, 816 in Islamabad, 646 in Azad Kashmir, 331 in Balochistan, and 153 in GB.

Furthermore, 400,400 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 364,680 in Punjab, 148,619 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 90,660 in Islamabad, 31,177 in Balochistan, 27,288 in Azad Kashmir and 8,796 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 16,501,934 coronavirus tests and 53,528 in the last 24 hours 964,404 patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,805 patients are in critical condition.