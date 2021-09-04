LAHORE: The Punjab health department has arrested one of its employee involved in making fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Lahore.

As per details, Punjab health department arrested a man named Abdul Rehman who was selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates to the people against Rs.4000.

The accused was involved in making entry of the persons to whom he was issuing COVID vaccination certificates against receiving cash. Abdul Rehman is a grade 4 employee in the health department of Punjab.

Earlier in the month of April, two passengers from Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar were taken into custody for trying to travel abroad while presenting fake COVID-19 test reports.

As per details, a vigilance team of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and KP health department took action against passengers after they were trying to travel abroad using fake reports of the COVID-19 test The passengers were traveling to Sharjah via a private airline.