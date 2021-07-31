LAHORE: The government of Punjab on Saturday decided to suspend mobile phone services in Lahore and other big cities of the province on 9th and 10th of the holy month of Muharram in view of security concerns.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the provincial government officials.

Meanwhile, the Punjab home department has sought a list of major cities of the province from the office of Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the purpose.

Apart from that, the department has also asked for the list of those districts in the province which are vulnerable to sectarian violence.

The provincial government has decided that in Lahore mobile phone services will remain jammed on the routes of Muharram processions only, and not in other areas.

The districts where there will be suspension of these services are Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan and other large districts.