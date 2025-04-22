ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday expressed anger at the special posecutor of Punjab for seeking more time in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case related to All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief Sheikh Rashid’s acquittal appeal.A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Kakar, with Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, heard the case.

During the hearing, the Punjab government requested more time to present evidence in Rashid’s acquittal appeal.Justice Kakar reprimanded the special prosecutor for seeking an adjournment and warned that if anyone wanted to request delays, they should not come to this court.

He stated that adjournments would only be granted in the event of the death of a judge, lawyer, or the accused.

Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi argued that they intended to present confessional statements of some co-accused. Justice Kakar inquired what evidence existed specifically against the former federal minister.

Rashid’s lawyer pointed out that the confessional statements mentioned were already part of the case file.Justice Kakar remarked that Rashid was an elderly man — where could he possibly flee? The lawyer added that the government keeps requesting time and then blames the courts and the accused.