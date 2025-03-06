LAHORE : The Punjab government on Thursday decided in principle to outsource the rural health centres in the province. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over a meeting in which important decisions were taken regarding the health sector.

The chief minister was briefed on the health sector reforms.

The meeting informed that the patient ratio had increased three times in the rural centres, which were being administered by the young doctors. As many as 225 RHC have been revamped. It was further revealed that the rural centres would be turned into first referral centres.

The CM was briefed that revamp of 766 out of 1,047 rural centres was also completed, out of which 396 had been handed over to the health department.

A staggering Rs6.7 billion worth of medicines had been provided to the OPDs in Punjab, the participants learnt.

“Maryam Nawaz Community Health Inspector Programme had received 12,671 applications. As many as 6,900 patients had been registered while 2,625 patients had been treated under the Chief Minister Children Heart Surgery Programme.

“As many as 8,000 patients had gone through their dialysis under the Chief Minister Dialysis Programme while 7.2 million people had benefited from the Clinic on Wheels,” the meeting added.