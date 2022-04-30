<!-- wp:image {"width":1055,"height":633} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/04\/626cc69da2b7a.jpg" alt="A combination photo of Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema (L) and Usman Buzdar (R). \u2014 DawnNewsTV\/File" width="1055" height="633"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Punjab Governor <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Omer Sarfraz Cheema<\/a> has rejected the resignation of Usman Buzdar \u2014 who had stepped down as the provincial chief executive on March 28 \u2014 on Saturday, declaring that it was "not constitutionally valid".<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The development comes just hours before Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz is set to take oath as Buzdar's successor at a ceremony at Governor House at 10.30am. Last evening, the Lahore High Court directed the\u00a0National Assembly Speaker\u00a0to administer the oath.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The governor, who has been refusing to administer the oath to <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Hamza despite court<\/a> directives to perform the duty, informed Punjab Assembly Speaker Pavez Elahi of his decision in a letter.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In the letter, Cheema wrote that in light of "the recent developments and ensuing constitutional crisis, I feel that it would be unbecoming of Governor's office unless I bring to your notice the true and correct facts relating to the alleged resignaiton of Chief Minister Mr Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar".<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Former Punjab education minister Murad Raas confirmed the development in a tweet earlier, saying that <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Cheema had restored<\/a> Buzdar's cabinet and a meeting of the provincial cabinet had been called subsequently.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/DrMuradPTI\/status\/1520245986345783296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1520245986345783296%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dawn.com%2Fnews%2F1687559<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Later, Buzdar reached the Punjab Assembly and spoke to the media, confirming the rejection of his resignation.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said he, too, had received a copy of Cheema's letter to the PA speaker and that it would be discussed in the cabinet meeting called today.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Buzdar refused to comment any further on the matter, saying that he would consult his legal team and the cabinet.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Meanwhile, <em>DawnNewsTV<\/em> reported that security around the Governor House had been beefed up and large contingent of police was deployed there.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->