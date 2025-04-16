Karachi: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider has said that political differences should not be to the extent that they turn into personal differences and that he and the Punjab government are on the same page for the development of the province.

Provincial Minister for Sports and Labor Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar met Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and during the discussion, he said that political differences should not be to the extent that they turn into personal differences.

The Punjab Governor, who has been highly critical of the provincial government in the past, said that he and the Punjab government are on the same page for the development and prosperity of Punjab. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) are allies and are also one for the interests of the country.

He said that it is the need of the hour for the youth generation to come forward in politics and take the reins of the country. By further promoting sports activities in Punjab, the youth generation should be protected from the scourge of drugs.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider said that he is happy that the Sports Minister of Punjab is a young man and the next Prime Minister of Pakistan will be youth leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.