Lahore: The Punjab government has decided to end the political cases registered against the workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

According to party sources, the Punjab government has ordered the Advocate General Punjab to collect records of political cases filed against League workers, cases against League leaders in which the state is the plaintiff, and to take steps to immediately dispose of these cases. has been directed.

Political cases have been registered against PML-N assembly members, organizational officials and workers across the province including Lahore. Cases were registered under terrorism provisions for taking out rallies and clashing with the police on their return home to arrest Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. After the return of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, Buzdar Sarkar filed dozens of cases against the League leaders. Cases were filed against hundreds of League leaders and activists on NAB appearance of Maryam Nawaz. It should be noted that Advocate General Punjab has started compiling the record of political cases filed against League leaders.