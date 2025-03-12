The Punjab government has decided to provide special grants to non-Muslim citizens residing in the province on the lines of the Ramadan Nighaban program.

According to the report, major festivals of different religions are coming up in the months of March and April. After Ramadan, Muslims will celebrate Eid, while the Hindu community will celebrate Holi on March 13 and 14.

The Sikh community will celebrate Khalsa Janam Din and Vaisakhi on April 14, while the Christian community will celebrate Easter on April 20.

The Punjab government has decided to provide special grants to the Sikh, Hindu and Christian communities on their religious festivals.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Arora told Express News that a grant of Rs 15,000 will be given to deserving Christian, Sikh and Hindu families.

He said that the Chief Minister of Punjab considers minorities as the crown of her head, therefore, special grants will be given to deserving minority families so that they can celebrate their religious festivals in a grand manner.

It should be noted that under the Ramadan Nighaban program, 10,000 rupees are being given to 3 million citizens in Punjab.