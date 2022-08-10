Lahore: On Wednesday, the Punjab government announced the relaxation of time restrictions imposed on markets across the state.

The decision was made by Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi to keep business centers, markets and shops open on Sundays.

In addition, the Prime Minister said markets, shops and shops would remain open after 9pm.Earlier in June, former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shabaz announced that markets across the state would be closed at 9 p.m. as the government sought to conserve energy following a power crisis in the country.

Markets, shops and shops closed at 9pm, wedding halls at 10pm and restaurants at 11pm.

Shopkeepers received a special exemption on Saturday, and this restriction did not apply to medical supply stores.

The Sindh government has also announced that markets across the state will close at 9pm to conserve electricity due to constant power outages in the country.