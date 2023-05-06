Tauqeer Nasir, a seasoned actor from Pakistan, has been chosen to lead the Punjab Film Censor Board.

The laureate of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance has over 40 years of experience in the entertainment business, having begun his career in 1978 with Pakistan Television (PTV).

In the past, Nasir held the positions of director of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and of the Islamabad branch of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The “Phul Pathar” actor told the media that he wanted to solve the problems the film industry was having, adding that he was fully aware of the problems because he was a member of the same business.

The Punjab Film Censor Board’s vice chairman at the time was the actor Vasay Chaudhry. However, his term was over once the censor board was disbanded by acting Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.