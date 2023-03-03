Hours after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suggested dates for the election in the province in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directive, President Arif Alvi announced on Friday, April 30, as the day for the general elections in Punjab (SC).

The President’s office tweeted, “President Dr. Arif Alvi has announced that general elections for the Punjab Assembly will take place on Sunday, April 30.

According to Dr. Alvi’s office, the president made the choice after “considering the dates recommended by the Election Commission of Pakistan”.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has announced the date of 30th April 2023 (Sunday) for holding the general elections of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/tktyD1hz73 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 3, 2023

The ECP had earlier today suggested that the elections for the Punjab provincial legislature be held between April 30 and May 7 in a letter to President Alvi.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikandar Sultan Raja, presided over the third straight meeting of the Election Commission today.

After the president chooses a date, “the panel is prepared to fulfil its constitutional and legal tasks,” it declared.

In contrast, the commission stated in its letter to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali that it is awaiting his response in light of the SC judgement.

The dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies took place on January 14 and January 18, respectively, and by law elections had to be held within 90 days of those dates.

The Supreme Court, on the other hand, ordered the president to announce the election date after consulting with the commission as a result of the governors’ unwillingness to choose a date for the elections.

The KP governor was also required to announce a date for the elections.

‘Step in the right direction’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, meanwhile, had praised the ECP for taking a “step in the right path” and welcomed the move.

The Supreme Court “authorised the president and the ECP to go beyond the 90-day time limit but had used the word bare minimum,” according to Fawad Chaudhry, a key PTI leader, in a video statement.

الیکشن کمیشن کے انتخابات کی تاریخ دینے پر تحریک انصاف کا رد عمل pic.twitter.com/FXgNiQVQd7 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 3, 2023

The president will now announce a date for the elections because, in our opinion, the ECP made a move in the right direction.

Fawad congratulated the country on the development and said it was a triumph for the PTI, the country, and the Pakistani Constitution.

Supreme Court order

In its ruling on March 1, the supreme court had stated that under “ordinary conditions,” the elections should have taken place on April 9 as declared by the president.

“Unfortunately, we have been informed that given the delay in setting the general election date, it might not be possible to comply with the Constitution’s 90-day restriction. Furthermore, despite being compelled to do so under Section 57(1) of the 2017 Act, the Electoral Commission did not do so, most likely due to a misinterpretation of the legislation.” Read the ruling of the court.