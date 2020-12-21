He is self-isolating at CM House

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his spokesperson said.

He is self-isolating at CM House and has suspended all his work engagements. He had chaired many meetings in the past week.

Many politicians such as PTI’s Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saeed Ghani, and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah have been diagnosed with the virus, which has claimed over 9,000 lives in Pakistan.

Pakistan is currently battling a second wave of the coronavirus and has reported 458,968 cases so far.