LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the

negative politics of PDM in such crucial times. The Chief Minister said that it is

not a time for political point-scoring but to exhibit unity and solidarity in our ranks.

Usman Buzdar said that opposition parties should perform responsibly in the wake

of current circumstances.

Watching the interest of Pakistan is our topmost priority and will remain the same

always. He regretted that opposition parties are trying to political point-scoring

even in this present scenario. The rallies and protests cannot take the country ahead

on the road to progress and prosperity adding that there is no room politics of

Chaos and political parties should give priority to the national interest. The

negative approach of opposition parties are against the national interest, he

concluded.

Meanwhile, on the Special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman

Buzdar, drive of inoculating corona vaccine to the citizens at their doorstep is

being carried out successfully. The Chief Minister said that 10 lakh people are

being vaccinated on daily basis adding that 18,000 teams have been constituted for

this purpose. He appealed to the citizens to get benefit from this campaign and

protect themselves and their love ones from Corona by getting vaccinated. He said

that this campaign will remain continue till 12 th November. He further stated that

Coronavirus has suffered the Punjab, therefore, preventions and vaccination is

utmost necessary to avoid financial and life losses. He said that free of cost vaccine

is being inoculated across the province. He also directed the districts

administrations and health authorities to play an effective role for making this

campaign successful.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that resolving

issue amicably and with mutual understanding is a good omen. Everyone has

exhibited farsightedness and wisdom for the sake of Pakistan. Our religion Islam

also teaches us to resolve our disputes amicably. He said that wisely resolving this

issue is a victory of Pakistan. He said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, the

situation will now improve. Violence or protests lead to deterioration in society.