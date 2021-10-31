LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the
negative politics of PDM in such crucial times. The Chief Minister said that it is
not a time for political point-scoring but to exhibit unity and solidarity in our ranks.
Usman Buzdar said that opposition parties should perform responsibly in the wake
of current circumstances.
Watching the interest of Pakistan is our topmost priority and will remain the same
always. He regretted that opposition parties are trying to political point-scoring
even in this present scenario. The rallies and protests cannot take the country ahead
on the road to progress and prosperity adding that there is no room politics of
Chaos and political parties should give priority to the national interest. The
negative approach of opposition parties are against the national interest, he
concluded.
Meanwhile, on the Special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman
Buzdar, drive of inoculating corona vaccine to the citizens at their doorstep is
being carried out successfully. The Chief Minister said that 10 lakh people are
being vaccinated on daily basis adding that 18,000 teams have been constituted for
this purpose. He appealed to the citizens to get benefit from this campaign and
protect themselves and their love ones from Corona by getting vaccinated. He said
that this campaign will remain continue till 12 th November. He further stated that
Coronavirus has suffered the Punjab, therefore, preventions and vaccination is
utmost necessary to avoid financial and life losses. He said that free of cost vaccine
is being inoculated across the province. He also directed the districts
administrations and health authorities to play an effective role for making this
campaign successful.
Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that resolving
issue amicably and with mutual understanding is a good omen. Everyone has
exhibited farsightedness and wisdom for the sake of Pakistan. Our religion Islam
also teaches us to resolve our disputes amicably. He said that wisely resolving this
issue is a victory of Pakistan. He said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, the
situation will now improve. Violence or protests lead to deterioration in society.