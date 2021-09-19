LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to launch indiscriminate crackdown against the criminals and their gangs in Taunsa, DG Khan and tribal areas.

The Chief Minister directed to adopt special measures for improving the law and order situation. The chief minister took notice of the death of a citizen namely Sana Ullah near Taunsa due to the firing of dacoits and sought a report from RPO DG Khan.

The chief minister directed to arrest the accused at the earliest. On the directions of CM Punjab, SHO Sader Taunsa has been suspended. The chief minister further directed to increase the police contingent in the area besides setting up police check post at Bangalani More Chowkiwala Barthi for safeguarding the life and property of the people.

He also directed to make police patrolling more effective even in the night as well. He assured that justice will be provided to the hires of the deceased. He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family. NNI

Separately, Buzdar has welcomed PML-N member Punjab Assembly Azhar Abbas Chandia to join PTI from Muzaffargarh and termed it a good omen.

The Chief Minister said joining of Azhar Abbas will further strengthen PTI in Southern Punjab adding that Azhar Abbas Chandia’s announcement to join the PTI is a major political setback for the opposition party.

Usman Buzdar said this is an open message for those who were hoodwinked the people through their hollow slogans and empty speeches. Usman Buzdar said that he has a relation of respect with Azhar Abbas and they have met before.

He said that people from the opponent political party are leaving due to its negative politics and this trend will not stop but will increase in future. He said that PTI’s politics of public service has closed the political jugglery of the opposition, forever. The opposition party will face defeat in the next elections as well. The PTI has won the hearts of the people as incumbent government is fulfilling its promises made with the people of Southern Punjab and is serving the public sincerity and wholeheartedly.