LAHORE: The government of Punjab on Saturday announced the closure of out-patient departments (OPDs) and surgery centres at major public health facilities across the province amid the third wave of Covid-19

As per details, the Punjab Health Department has closed public hospital OPDs and surgery centres in seven Covid-19 districts of Punjab for 10 days. The Punjab districts where OPDs have been closed include Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujrat, Sialkot and Rawalpindi. Moreover, the provincial health department has cancelled all vacations of health workers. The decision to reopen OPDs will be taken after April 20. Everyday, 4000 to 5000 patients come to OPDs along with two to four attendants with each patient.

Punjab Covid-19 cases

Punjab reported 2,628 new infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, quoting provincial health department. According to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 57 more patients of the disease died by a coronavirus in the province. The tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached to 6,908. With the addition of 2,628 new infections, the provincial tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases has surged to 246,000. Overall 294 coronavirus patients recovered in province in last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries from the virus to 200,000. Provincial capital city Lahore reported 1276 cases of Covid-19 in a day, while 245 new cases were reported in Rawalpindi, according to the health department.