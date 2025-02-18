The government did not allow us to contest the elections, Fawad Chaudhry Salman Akram supported founder PTI in difficult times, says Sohail Sultan PTI members are making allegations of corruption against their own General Secretary:Qadir Khan Mandokhail

ISLAMABAD:Editor in Chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Roze News Sk Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show sachi Baat he said that PTI’s infighting is ruining the party, Lawyers are two parties, says SK Niazi, Lawyers can never come together, says SK Niazi, The kind of talk going on in PTI is how PTI is ending, says SK Niazi Trump will only go where it benefits him, says SK Niazi, Trump will benefit from India and will go that way.Punjab Chief Minister and Mohsin Naqvi are working hard, says SK Niazi.

The situation in the country is improving due to the efforts of the Army Chief, SK Niazi.The Prime Minister is also working day and night, SK Niazi. The opposition has become very weak at this time, SK Niazi ,PTI people are not doing the real work, PTI founder is in jail The government did not allow us to contest the elections, I currently have 48 cases pending against me. The government has done a lot of injustice to us. The current PTI party is not working, it should be dissolved, Panama case has happened in front of all of us, They made the person who fought the Panama Papers case the General Secretary of PTI, No one knows Pakistani politics better than PTI founder called us for peace, If they want to fight, they will fight. How can he become the general secretary if there were no elections in the party,

PTI founder has no idea about the situation outside . Founder PTI is said to be limited in what he decides on, Ali Amin Gandapur has long-standing ties with the founder PTI, Ali Amin Gandapur had said that if the situation in Afghanistan worsens, it will also worsen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fawad said. If he comes out, his politics will end, Protests were held before, but they could not be held on the day they were supposed to be held. A joint grand alliance should be formed for the betterment of the country, Fawad Chaudhry If this Grand Alliance is not formed, it will corrupt the people, Fawad Chaudhry Lawyers come together and they have power, Fawad Chaudhry MNA Tehreek-e-Insaf Sohail Sultan.

Our workers were tortured during the protest, Sohail Sultan When difficult times came, Fawad left after holding a press conference, Sohail Sultan Salman Akram supported founder PTI in difficult times, says Sohail Sultan Everyone should take care of party discipline, Sohail Sultan PTI is going through a very difficult time, Sohail Sultan PTI is the largest party in the country, Sohail Sultan We protested on November 26 as per the instructions of the founder of PTI, Sohail Sultan We held talks at the request of the founder of PTI, Sohail Sultan PPP leader Qadir Mandokhel

PTI members are making allegations of corruption against their own General Secretary, says Qadir Mandukhel PTI members are accusing their own Chief Minister of corruption, says Qadir Mandukhel Nawaz Sharif comes here to contest elections but doesn’t pay even a single rupee, says Qadir Mandukhel Sindh was not helped even during the floods, Qadir Mandukhel Our hugs and complaints with them are justified, Qadir Mandokhel If Bilawal Bhutto leaves the government today, it will fall, Qadir Mandokhel This government is standing on crutches, says Qadir Mandukhel Our desire from day one is that Bilawal Bhutto becomes the Prime Minister Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will try to remain the same, We wish Bilawal Bhutto becomes Prime Minister tomorrow,

If we did not support the government, the federal government could not have been formed, There is no end to words in politics,The results of the previous protests by PTI are in front of all of us, PTI people committed incidents like May 9 and November 26 Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that PTI did not take us into confidence during the talks. He has a difference of opinion with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, they cannot come together under any circumstances, There is no grouping between Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, Fawad Chaudhry’s group’s statement is not true, No one in the party asks about Fawad Chaudhry himself Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto are one.