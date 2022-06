LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz approved on Monday the budget proposals for next fiscal year 2022-23 during a special session of the provincial cabinet.

The Rs3.226 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022-23 has been termed ‘Roshan rahein naya sawera’.

The government has decided to allocate the portfolio of finance minister to Sardar Awais Leghari to present the budget.