According to Marriyum Aurangzeb, the federal minister for information and broadcasting, the Punjab by-elections will bury the narrative and politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a news conference held here, she remarked, “This only happens when a person feels terrified, lost, rejected, and failed. Today, Imran Khan accepted his failure in his speech.

The way Imran Khan was talking, it sounded as though his words and mind were not under his control.She made fun of the PTI chairman by claiming that Imran Khan was fully aware of the four flaws in him, that he had already lost the key bye-election, and that he had been rejected and failed. Imran Khan has brought unemployment, inflation, and economic damage in the country for the past four years, she insisted, and the people of Punjab have declared war on him.



She claimed that Imran Khan made unremitting efforts to plunge the nation into an economic crisis like to that of Sri Lanka. According to her, the party that consistently steered Pakistan out of economic problems and toward economic stability will win the by-elections.The only party that could defeat load shedding, free the nation from the scourge of terrorism, break the back of the terrorists, and restore peace was the PML-N.

It took action to lower inflation by removing people from record inflation. She claimed that the PML-N recovered the faltering economy, increased the country’s growth rate to 6%, and unveiled the revolutionary China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).The minister claimed that Imran Khan was aware that his administration had made false claims of ten million employment and five million homes while failing to develop even one kilometre of road or generate one megawatt of power over the course of four years. Due to the fact that he did not even establish a university or a hospital during his administration, he is currently unable to claim a single accomplishment in his speeches.