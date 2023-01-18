LAHORE: The Punjab education board has released the schedule for the matric exams for 2023 in the most populous area of the nation.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II exams will start in the province on April 1st, 2023, under all educational boards, according to a decision made by the Chairman of Punjab Boards Committee.

The updated fee and application form submission schedule for the Matric Part I and II annual exams was also provided by the officials.

From January 20 to 25, candidates can submit their admissions forms for a single cost; however, from January 26 to February 6, a double fee will be charged.